Belief in alien visits to Earth is spiraling out of control – here’s why that’s so dangerous
Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 21:11
Belief in alien visitors is no longer a quirk, but a widespread societal problem. This belief is slightly paradoxical as we have zero evidence that aliens even exist.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.