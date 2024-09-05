Chinese astronauts study ancient microbes aboard Tiangong space station (video)
Submit on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 05:12
Chinese astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station are studying microbes, to help determine if some of Earth’s early lifeforms can handle a simulated cosmic environment.
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.