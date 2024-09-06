‘We’re confident in it’: Boeing Starliner’s parachute team readies for Crew Flight Test landing without astronauts on Sept. 7
Boeing Starliner’s parachutes will be tested once more during an uncrewed test on Sept. 7. It was originally supposed to host astronauts, but NASA changed the plan mid-mission.
