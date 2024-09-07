NASA delays ESCAPADE Mars launch on Blue Origin’s giant New Glenn rocket to 2025 to avoid potential cost overruns
Submit on Saturday, September 7th, 2024
The ESCAPADE Mars mission, previously scheduled to launch atop a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket on Oct. 13, will now lift off in spring 2025 at the earliest.
