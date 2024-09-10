Elon Musk’s pet dog inspires young girl’s design for Polaris Dawn zero-g indicator
A privately-funded space crew aiming to set several records in orbit may not include the first child in space, but they have her hopes, wishes and furry spacesuit-clad creation aboard.
