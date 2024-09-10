Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX launches Polaris Dawn astronauts to attempt world’s 1st-ever private spacewalk (video)

Submit on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 17:11

SpaceX launched the four-person Polaris Dawn mission to orbit on Tuesday (Sept. 10) to carry out the first spacewalk ever performed by private astronauts.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»