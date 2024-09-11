Satellite News

Mystery of dwarf planet Ceres’ origin may finally be solved, thanks to retired NASA spacecraft

Was Ceres born in the main asteroid belt, or did it migrate there from the outer solar system? The answer is buried in data from NASA’s Dawn spacecraft.

