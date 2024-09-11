Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Space MacGyver: NASA astronaut and inventor Don Pettit eager to return to ISS on Sept. 11

Submit on Wednesday, September 11th, 2024 04:11

NASA’s oldest active astronaut, Don Pettit, is set to return to space on Sept. 11. In his spare ISS time, he is known for stunning photography and tinkering with engineering.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 11th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»