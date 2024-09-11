Space MacGyver: NASA astronaut and inventor Don Pettit eager to return to ISS on Sept. 11
NASA’s oldest active astronaut, Don Pettit, is set to return to space on Sept. 11. In his spare ISS time, he is known for stunning photography and tinkering with engineering.
