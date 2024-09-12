NASA’s Voyager 1 probe swaps thrusters in tricky fix as it flies through interstellar space
NASA’s most distant spacecraft had a critical thruster problem far from home. Fixing it required a long-distance call to overcome extreme cold and dwindling power.
