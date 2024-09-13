Black hole or neutron star? Gravitational wave ‘chirps’ can tell us what becomes of dying stars
The current generation of gravitational wave detectors could “hear” supernovas over 65 million light-years away, helping scientists determine if a dying star creates a black hole or a neutron star.
