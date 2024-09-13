ESA’s JUICE spacecraft confirmed Earth is habitable. Here’s why
Submit on Friday, September 13th, 2024 21:11
JUICE successfully identified water and the building blocks of life in Earth’s atmosphere. In doing so, the probe headed for Jupiter’s moons confirmed that its instruments are working properly.
This entry was posted on Friday, September 13th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.