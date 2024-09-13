Satellite News

ESA’s JUICE spacecraft confirmed Earth is habitable. Here’s why

Friday, September 13th, 2024

JUICE successfully identified water and the building blocks of life in Earth’s atmosphere. In doing so, the probe headed for Jupiter’s moons confirmed that its instruments are working properly.

