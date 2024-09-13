SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base, lands rocket (video)
Submit on Friday, September 13th, 2024 21:11
SpaceX’s latest Starlink satellite launch lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 12, adding to a constellation of more than 6,300 operational satellites.
This entry was posted on Friday, September 13th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.