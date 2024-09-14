SpaceX Super Heavy rocket gets supersonic wind tunnel test for NASA’s Artemis moon missions (photos)
A 1.2% scale model of SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy rocket underwent NASA wind tunnel testing, during which high-speed forced air simulated varying flight conditions.
