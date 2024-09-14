‘We just ran out of time’: Boeing Starliner astronauts on why their spaceship returned to Earth without them
Submit on Saturday, September 14th, 2024 04:11
The decision to send Boeing’s Starliner capsule home uncrewed from the ISS was driven in part by time constraints, according to NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 14th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.