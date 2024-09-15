Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn astronauts will return to Earth early Sunday. Here’s how to watch live online

Submit on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 05:11

After five days in space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, the crew of Polaris Dawn will return to Earth early TKday, and you can watch the landing live.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«