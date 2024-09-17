Scientists spot ancient ‘smiley face’ on Mars — and it could contain signs of life
Newly released images of Mars reveal a “smiley” salt deposit on the Red Planet’s surface. A related study suggests that similar deposits, which were left behind from ancient lakes, may be a good place to look for signs of former life on Mars.
