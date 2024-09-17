Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Scientists spot ancient ‘smiley face’ on Mars — and it could contain signs of life

Submit on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 19:11

Newly released images of Mars reveal a “smiley” salt deposit on the Red Planet’s surface. A related study suggests that similar deposits, which were left behind from ancient lakes, may be a good place to look for signs of former life on Mars.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»