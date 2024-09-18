Satellite News

Largest jets ever seen blasting from a black hole 23 million light-years long!

Submit on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024 22:11

Astronomers have seen the largest jets ever found erupting from a black hole. The giant jet system Porphyrion is 23 million light-years long, equal to 140 side-by-side Milky Way galaxies.

