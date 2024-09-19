Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

China’s Yutu 2 rover still going strong after nearly 6 years on the far side of the moon (video)

China’s Chang’e 4 rover Yutu 2 has been working on the far side of the moon for nearly six years. It was designed to operate for just three lunar days, or about three Earth months.

