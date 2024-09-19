NASA’s ‘Hidden Figures’ women awarded Congressional Gold Medals
Submit on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 05:11
Though they may never shed the label, the women who worked for NASA as human computers during the space race are no longer “hidden figures,” and they now have Congressional Gold Medals to prove it.
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.