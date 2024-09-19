Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA’s ‘Hidden Figures’ women awarded Congressional Gold Medals

Submit on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 05:11

Though they may never shed the label, the women who worked for NASA as human computers during the space race are no longer “hidden figures,” and they now have Congressional Gold Medals to prove it.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»