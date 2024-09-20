SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea (video)
Submit on Friday, September 20th, 2024 23:11
SpaceX launched yet another batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit today (Sept. 20), sending the spacecraft aloft from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
