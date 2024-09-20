Satellite News

SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea (video)

SpaceX launched yet another batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit today (Sept. 20), sending the spacecraft aloft from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

