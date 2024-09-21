Satellite News

Moonquakes could ‘pose a possible hazard’ to Artemis moon missions, study finds

Scientists have found a group of faults near the moon’s south pole that could pose seismic hazards for NASA’s Artemis Program of lunar exploration that seeks to establish a presence in the region.

