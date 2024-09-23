Soyuz MS-25 lands from ISS with NASA astronaut and record-setting cosmonauts (video)
Three crewmates have landed Earth after a record-long stay on the International Space Station (ISS) for two of them. For one, the 374 days has amounted to only a third of his total time in space.
