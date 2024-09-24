Space Perspective completes 1st uncrewed balloon flight to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere (video)
Space Perspective completed the first uncrewed test flight of its Spaceship Neptune Excelsior balloon ride to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere, and expects crewed flights to begin next year.
