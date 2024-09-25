James Webb Space Telescope finds ‘puffball’ exoplanet is uniquely lopsided
Using the James Webb Space Telescope astronomers have found that a strange inflated exoplanet is even weirder than they realized finding a strange asymmetry in its atmosphere.
