SpaceX launching 20 Starlink internet satellites to orbit early Sept. 25
September 25th, 2024
SpaceX plans to launch 20 more of its Starlink broadband satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capability, from California early Wednesday morning (Sept. 25).
