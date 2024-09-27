Record-breaking Milky Way map showcases 1.5 billion objects: ‘We have changed the view of our galaxy forever’
A 13-year survey conducted by the VISTA telescope has resulted in the creation of the most detailed Milky Way map ever. It contains a stunning 1.5 billion objects.
