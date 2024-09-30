NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope sees streams of gas cross in distant galaxy cluster (image)
NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope detected two new streams of gas trailing behind a galaxy within a cluster called Zwicky 8338, creating a “chaotic landscape.”
