A star-studded Rosette nebula brings gorgeous color to the cosmos
Submit on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 01:11
The Rosette Nebula in Monoceros is captured in all its glory, revealing the sites of star formation and the feedback effects of stars that have already coalesced out of the nebula’s molecular gases.
