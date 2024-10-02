Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A star-studded Rosette nebula brings gorgeous color to the cosmos

Submit on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 01:11

The Rosette Nebula in Monoceros is captured in all its glory, revealing the sites of star formation and the feedback effects of stars that have already coalesced out of the nebula’s molecular gases.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»