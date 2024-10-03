Annular solar eclipse 2024 wows skywatchers with ‘ring of fire’ over Easter Island, South America (videos, photos)
Submit on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024 05:11
On Wednesday (Oct. 2), an annular eclipse swept over the Pacific Ocean, Chile, and Argentina, wowing skywatchers who were on hand to catch the “ring of fire” in all of its glory.
This entry was posted on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.