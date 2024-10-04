Can you see Earth’s new ‘mini-moon’ with the naked eye?
Submit on Friday, October 4th, 2024 00:11
On Sunday, Sept. 29, Earth captured a new “mini-moon” called 2024 PT5. The bus-size asteroid is expected to orbit our planet for 57 days, but is too small to be visible to amateur skywatchers.
