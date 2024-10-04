Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

James Webb Space Telescope finds supernova ‘Hope’ that could finally resolve major astronomy debate

Submit on Friday, October 4th, 2024 04:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has observed a distant cosmic explosion that erupted in the early universe called “supernova Hope” that could help resolve lingering “Hubble trouble.”

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, October 4th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«