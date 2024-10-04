James Webb Space Telescope finds supernova ‘Hope’ that could finally resolve major astronomy debate
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed a distant cosmic explosion that erupted in the early universe called “supernova Hope” that could help resolve lingering “Hubble trouble.”
