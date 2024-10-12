Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope spies ‘inside-out’ star formation in ancient galaxy (image)

Submit on Saturday, October 12th, 2024 02:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has observed ‘inside-out’ star formation in a galaxy just 700 million years after the Big Bang, fleshing out our understanding of the early universe.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, October 12th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»