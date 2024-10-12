James Webb Space Telescope spies ‘inside-out’ star formation in ancient galaxy (image)
Submit on Saturday, October 12th, 2024 02:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed ‘inside-out’ star formation in a galaxy just 700 million years after the Big Bang, fleshing out our understanding of the early universe.
This entry was posted on Saturday, October 12th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.