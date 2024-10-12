NASA delays Europa Clipper launch to Jupiter to Oct. 14 amid post-hurricane checks
NASA has postponed the launch of its next flagship mission to Jupiter by at least another day due to the impact of Hurricane Milton at its Florida launch site.
