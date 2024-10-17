The moon, Mars, asteroids and Jupiter: China reveals ambitious space exploration plans
Submit on Thursday, October 17th, 2024 23:11
From lunar water hunts to Mars sample returns, China’s space program is embarking on groundbreaking missions across the solar system, aiming for the moon, Mars and beyond.
This entry was posted on Thursday, October 17th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.