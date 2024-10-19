NASA’s next-generation Nancy Roman Space Telescope aces crucial ‘spin test’
NASA recently put a crucial part of the Roman Space Telescope through a rigorous “spin test” designed to evaluate its resilience against the forces of its planned 2027 launch.
