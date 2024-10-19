Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA’s next-generation Nancy Roman Space Telescope aces crucial ‘spin test’

Submit on Saturday, October 19th, 2024 20:11

NASA recently put a crucial part of the Roman Space Telescope through a rigorous “spin test” designed to evaluate its resilience against the forces of its planned 2027 launch.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, October 19th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»