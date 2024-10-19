This Week In Space podcast: Episode 133 —Red Moon Rising
On Episode 133 of This Week In Space, Rod and Tariq talk with Greg Autry on the progress of the Artemis moon program, space science, and the challenges posed by a fast-rising Chinese space program.
