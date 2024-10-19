Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

US Space Force awards SpaceX $730 million to launch at least 9 national-security missions

The U.S. Space Force has awarded SpaceX $730 million to launch at least nine national security missions, seven of them for the Space Development Agency.

