Star Trek Universe warps into NYCC with sneak peeks at ‘Lower Decks’ season 5, ‘Strange New Worlds’ season 3, a date for ‘Section 31’ and ‘Starfleet Academy’ season 2

Star Trek showrunners dished on Lower Decks season 5, Strange New Worlds season 3, and a debut date for the Section 31 movie during Paramount Plus’ Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con on Oct. 20.

