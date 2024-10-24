Satellite News

In a cosmic horror show, this zombie star survived a supernova explosion

Submit on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 23:11

A zombie star has defied expectations by surviving a supernova explosion that should have destroyed it. The undead white star’s “grave” is marked by a cosmic dandelion.

