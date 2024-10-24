Satellite News

Mini ‘2001’ monoliths fly into space on first flight of Blue Origin’s 2nd crew ship

A number of black slabs modeled after the monoliths in “2001: A Space Odyssey” have made the trip into space and back on the first flight of Blue Origin’s second human-rated launch vehicle.

