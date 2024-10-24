Mini ‘2001’ monoliths fly into space on first flight of Blue Origin’s 2nd crew ship
Submit on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 02:13
A number of black slabs modeled after the monoliths in “2001: A Space Odyssey” have made the trip into space and back on the first flight of Blue Origin’s second human-rated launch vehicle.
This entry was posted on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 at 2:13 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.