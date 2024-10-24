Saturn gets its 1st confirmed Trojan asteroid — but it might be stolen
Saturn has finally joined the solar system’s other giant planets in possessing a Trojan asteroid, but it may have stolen it. The bouncing asteroid seems to have originated in the Kuiper belt.
