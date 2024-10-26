Satellite News

Apollo 14 astronaut’s personal moon-flown Rolex watch sells for record $2.2 million

Submit on Saturday, October 26th, 2024 20:11

A Rolex watch that was flown to the moon is now the most expensive astronaut timepiece to sell at auction. The personal GMT-Master chronometer worn by Edgar Mitchell sold for $2.2 million.

