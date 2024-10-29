Artemis 2 astronauts train for emergencies with Orion spacecraft ahead of 2025 moon launch (photos)
Submit on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024 00:11
How do you get ready for a moon mission? The Artemis 2 astronauts practiced a day in space ahead of their historic liftoff in 2025 to see what living in the Orion spacecraft is like.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.