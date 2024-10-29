Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Distorted galaxy whizzes through crowded cluster in new Hubble image

Tuesday, October 29th, 2024

A new image from the Hubble Space Telescope captures the galaxy IC 3225 with a comet-like tail of gas streaming from its central disk as it moves through the Virgo Cluster.

