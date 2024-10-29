Distorted galaxy whizzes through crowded cluster in new Hubble image
A new image from the Hubble Space Telescope captures the galaxy IC 3225 with a comet-like tail of gas streaming from its central disk as it moves through the Virgo Cluster.
