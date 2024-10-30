China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station on Shenzhou 19 mission (video)
Submit on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 04:11
China launched the Shenzhou 19 mission to orbit today (Oct. 29), sending three astronauts toward the nation’s Tiangong space station for a six-month stay.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.