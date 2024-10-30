NASA faces tough decisions on Orion capsule’s heat shield for Artemis moon missions
NASA remains in an ongoing test mode to determine what’s behind the ablative thermal protective material that chipped away unexpectedly from the Artemis 1 Orion heat shield during its reentry.
