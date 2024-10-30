Satellite News

Saturn’s moon Titan may have a 6-mile-thick crust of methane ice — could life be under there?

Wednesday, October 30th, 2024

A 6-mile-thick shell of methane ice on Saturn’s moon Titan could assist in the hunt for life signs arising from this moon’s vast subsurface ocean.

