Saturn’s moon Titan may have a 6-mile-thick crust of methane ice — could life be under there?
Submit on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 21:11
A 6-mile-thick shell of methane ice on Saturn’s moon Titan could assist in the hunt for life signs arising from this moon’s vast subsurface ocean.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.