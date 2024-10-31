Astrophotographer captures comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS growing an anti-tail (photos)
Submit on Thursday, October 31st, 2024 02:11
Astrophotographer Miguel Claro captured Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) from the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal on Oct. 13, 2024 as the comet was displaying an ‘anti-tail.’
