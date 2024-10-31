Can ‘failed stars’ have planets? James Webb Space Telescopes offers clues
The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered brown dwarfs at the heart of planet-forming disks in the Orion nebula. The discovery could help reveal if these “failed stars” can have planets.
