Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile to space, reaches record altitude

Submit on Friday, November 1st, 2024 00:11

North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday (July 12), shortly after complaining about purported spying activity by the United States.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, November 1st, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»